Lord Bonkers' Diary: Protesting against "Protest Trump"

Wednesday
A message arrives from Jo ‘Gloria’ Swinson via the electric Twitter urging me to “Protest Trump”. I send a telegram by return telling her that neither I nor any of my staff will be protesting Trump.
Neither, I point out, will we be wearing plaid trousers or eating grits (whatever they are). The reason I have booked every charabanc in Rutland for that weekend in July is that we are going to protest against Trump.
You will say that ‘protest’ is shorter than ‘protest against’ and that Americanisms always catch on sooner or later – don’t the young people say ‘hoosegow’ and ‘rannygazoo’ all the time nowadays?
But these things matter and if the Liberal Democrats insist upon protesting Trump then I shall have no alternative but to protest against them as well as protest against Trump.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week in Lord Bonkers' Diary:
No comments:
Post a Comment