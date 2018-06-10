Six of the Best 797

Ruth Bright says he is wrong. She is right.
David Boyle watched A Very English Scandal: "I’m not sure if I was weeping for myself or for my party. Or indeed for Thorpe and Scott, who both seem to me – and the series portrayed this even-handedly – the victims of forces beyond themselves."
Let's keep with the Seventies theme and read Ed Barrett on the Grunwick dispute.
Andy Boddington believes it is time for South Shropshire to be designated a national park: "Not everyone will welcome the extra traffic or our quiet landscape becoming better known. But it will a boon to the economy of South Shropshire. It will give greater protection for our precious landscape and environment."
"56 years later they are still performing. Sure, the tunes have changed and they have lost a few members along the way, but essentially this is still The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the two childhood friends from Dartford in Kent still front the greatest rock ‘n roll band in the world." Nigel Carr goes to see the Rolling Stones at Old Trafford.
A London Inheritance is never less than fascinating. Here we are taken on a hunt for a lost well off the Gray's Inn Road.
