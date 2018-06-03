Sunday, June 03, 2018

Rinka found alive!

Turns out this is not Rinka but the dog who played her in A Very English Scandal. ("What's my motivation, darling?")

I am reminded of when Inky, the police dog in Softly, Softly: Taskforce, was shot dead on screen in 1970.

There were so many complaints that Inky had to appear on Blue Peter with Terence Rigby (who played his hander PC Snow) to show he was still alive.

I am also reminded of this tweet...
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)