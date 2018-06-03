Rinka found alive!

Turns out this is not Rinka but the dog who played her in A Very English Scandal. ("What's my motivation, darling?")Everyone is worrying over the dog who got shot and she's very much alive and living the life of luxury in my parents house😂😂 #AVeryEnglishScandal pic.twitter.com/e3SLGHhEjG— amelia🌸 (@Am_Eliaaa) May 27, 2018
I am reminded of when Inky, the police dog in Softly, Softly: Taskforce, was shot dead on screen in 1970.
There were so many complaints that Inky had to appear on Blue Peter with Terence Rigby (who played his hander PC Snow) to show he was still alive.
I am also reminded of this tweet...
1 Jun 1979: Sometimes I dream, in the long sleepy afternoons, that the Defence calls a surprise last minute witness, and Rinka bounds in.— Auberon Waugh Diary (@AuberonWaugh_PE) December 6, 2014
