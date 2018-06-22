Friday, June 22, 2018

Daniel Craig and Philip Blond star in Trivial Fact of the Day


Rather improbably, it turns out that the current James Bond and the erstwhile guru of Red Toryism are stepbrothers.

Reader's voice: You mean, "My name's Blond, Philip Blond"?

Precisely.

Thanks are due to @jamesinlimbo (protected account) on Twitter for putting me on to this.

The facts are confirmed by a Daily Mail article from 2009:
Mr Craig’s parents split up when he was four; Mr Blond’s parents’ marriage ended when he was a teenager. His father married Mr Craig’s mother 15 years ago.
