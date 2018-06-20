Harborough Conservative councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

|Photo of Broughton Astley from Geograph © Kevin Flynn
Mark Graves, who represents the Astley ward in Broughton Astley on Harborough District Council, has switched to the Liberal Democrats.
Formerly a Conservative, he has joined the Liberal Democrats and joined the Lib Dem group on the council.
Phil Knowles, who leads that group, tells me he is delighted to welcome Mark to the Liberal Democrats:
"He is committed to working hard for the community and brings with him many talents that will complement the Lib Dem group on Harborough District Council perfectly."Note that I have avoided using the word "defected," which usually appears in such stories. We are talking about local government here, not the Cold War.
