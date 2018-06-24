A.A. Bondy: Mightiest of Guns

This track comes from When the Devil's Loose, the second album by A.A. Bondy. He was previously lead singer with the band Verbena.
David Raposa says of Mightiest of Guns:
If any tune on this album deserves to be called "Dylanesque" (possibly the most unbearably portentous modifier/honorarium thrown in Bondy's direction), it's this one, with its plainspoken torrent of elusive yet evocative images - "And the shadows go like ghosts across your rope/Or take the world and burn it in a spoon."
Each verse offers its own portrait of quotidian drama enlivened by Bondy's wracked croon and tasteful strokes of arcing guitar.
No comments:
Post a Comment