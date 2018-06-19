Ireland's libraries to open seven days a week till 10pm: In Northamptonshire 21 are being closed

Add mismanagement by its ruling Conservative group to the huge cuts made to local council funding by the Coalition and Conservative governments, and you have a crisis at Northamptonshire County Council.
One result of this is that the council is proposing to close 21 public libraries across the county.
Meanwhile in Ireland:
The public will be able to use most libraries seven days a week from between 8am and 10pm under new plans to double the number of visitors over the next five years.
Nearly 200 of the State’s 330 public libraries will open for longer, while the public will be able to take and return books when the libraries are unmanned using scanners.
The extended hours will give members more opportunities to study, use wifi, hold meetings and, in some cases, use libraries’ free "hot-desking" facilities to work remotely from offices.It is hard to resist the conclusion that Britain is becoming a more backward country and that Brexit will make this process worse.
