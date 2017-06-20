Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A Northampton ghost sign
You can find this on the south side of the Nene close to site of the old Northampton Bridge Street railway station.
It is hard to read, but could end "Coal and Cattle Station".
