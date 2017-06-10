Meet the Conservatives' new friends in the DUP

Georgia Grainger has put together a useful guide to the Democratic Unionist Party, its personalities and the scandals in which it has been involved.Here's a new cartoon from @Adamstoon1 for our third edition @EveningStandard - after Saatchis pic.twitter.com/u2VGmfxbIy— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017
2016-17 ~ Brexit Finances
During the European referendum campaign, the DUP funded advertisements which were not run in Northern Ireland – a weird move for a party that only stands in Northern Ireland.
A possible, and likely, explanation of is that Northern Ireland has different political donation laws, protecting the secrecy of donors’ identities, and therefore allowing donations from “less savoury” people than would be tolerated by Tory or Ukip voters when their donations were published.
There’s been some digging done, linking some of the finances to Saudi money and gun running. Basically the DUP allowed themselves to be used as a laundering service to get unpleasant funding for Brexit.And:
Edwin Poots MLA
As Culture Minister in 2007, Poots participated in an interview saying he believed the earth was created in 4,000 BC. He was then appointed Health Minister, and in 2013 he challenged gay adoption in the Supreme Court, using taxpayers’ money.Georgia says she will keep this page updated, so this is definitely one to bookmark.
"As Culture Minister in 2007, Poots participated in an interview saying he believed the earth was created in 4,000 BC."
That's plain silly. We know that the correct figure, calculated by the archbishop of Armagh in 1654, is 4004 BC.
