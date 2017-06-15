"We must have names": Who were the men in sandals?

We Liberal Democrats are quick to boast that our leader is elected by one member, one vote.
Trouble is, it seems the same leader can be removed by a self-elected cabal.
Rumour has it that the group that did for Tim Farron consisted mainly of Lib Dem peers, but we don't know that for sure.
So I am happy to endorse this Liberal Democrat Voice comment by Bill le Breton:
We must have names. I have therefore emailed the Chair and Chief Executive of the ALDC – the body that represents the front line campaigners in this Party thus;
"On behalf of the Party’s Councillors and Campaigners will you both please insist on being told the names of those who visited our former Leader and gave him the ultimatum to resign and publish these to the members of the Association."
May I urge you to do something similar – the email address is https://www.aldc.org/contact-aldc/
You do not have to be a member of the Party or of the Association or a Councillor to reach out to them. They have the authority to speak for the activists and the passionate.A comment by Martin Bennett on the same post, incidentally, lends support to my suggestion that it was not Tim's Christianity that caused him problems so much as his rather idiosyncratic interpretation of it:
"To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, liberal party in 2017 – and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching, has felt impossible for me."
It is the Biblical stuff that is the problem, more specifically Tim Farron’s personal interpretation of an evangelical modern translation of the Bible. Here Tim admits to a problem. It is clear that there was a problem, otherwise the questions could have been easily brushed aside, but it is a problem that is very personal to Tim Farron.
No translation of the Bible prior to the 20th century interpreted the Hebrew or Greek explicitly as homosexuality, but in evangelistic translations eunuchs and gentle or feminine mannered men emerge as homosexuals.
