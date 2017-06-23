Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 23, 2017
The Derwent Valley Railway's Dunnington Station in 1981
On Monday I posted a photo of York Layerthorpe station in 1981.
Here is one of Dunnington Station, taken the same year (maybe the same day). It stood at what was the other end of the Derwent Valley Light Railway in that year - its last year of operation.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment