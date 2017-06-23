Friday, June 23, 2017

The Derwent Valley Railway's Dunnington Station in 1981


On Monday I posted a photo of York Layerthorpe station in 1981.

Here is one of Dunnington Station, taken the same year (maybe the same day). It stood at what was the other end of the Derwent Valley Light Railway in that year - its last year of operation.
