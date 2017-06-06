Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Newark Town Lock and the warehouses on the Trent
Just stream of Newark Castle stands Newark Town Lock and some warehouses which have now been converted into flats.
For more on the Trent through Newark, see The Tears of a Clown.
