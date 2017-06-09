Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 09, 2017
The flat railway crossing at Newark
Just past Newark Castle station the line to Lincoln crosses the East Coast main line on the level.
It's all controlled by signals, of course, but if I were driving a Lincoln train I would be tempted to look both ways before proceeding.
The photo above was taken from Newark Castle station and shows a train on the East Coast main line using the crossing.
There used to be an arrangement like this at Retford too, but one line was raised and the other sunk so that they no longer crossed on the level. At Newark the River Trent makes any such arrangement impossible.
The footbridge at Retford used to be a great place for watching trains. Deltics accelerating through the station on the main line: coal trains hauled by brand new Class 56s thundering through underneath.
I remember that the local lads all called each other "thee" and "thou". I wonder if that usage survives today?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Hello Jonathan. I used to train spot a bit in my youth in Retford. Fife and Forfar Yeomanry was my last Deltic for the complete set. Took months to get it. The station staff used to tease me, saying 'you've just missed it, lad'.
Post a Comment