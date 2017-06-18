Back to Northampton's Eleanor Cross

Having blogged last month that Northampton's Eleanor Cross was in danger, I thought I had better take a look.
I was having a stiffener yesterday lunchtime, prior to undertaking the walk up the hill to it, when the news came via Twitter that the Department for Culture, Media & Sport has granted consent for repairs to be made to it.
When I got there the only sign to the untutored eye that something is amiss was that plants had established themselves within it.
Reader's voice: But what is an Eleanor Cross?
Liberal England: You will find the answer here.
