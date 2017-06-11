Sunday, June 11, 2017

Lutterworth's old police station


This is the former Lutterworth police station. According to the Leicester Mercury, before it closed last year it was "England's oldest serving purpose-built police station".

The town's former magistrates court is on the same site and when I was there yesterday there was also a police vehicle parked there for old time's sake.




Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)