Sunday, June 11, 2017
Lutterworth's old police station
This is the former Lutterworth police station. According to the Leicester Mercury, before it closed last year it was "England's oldest serving purpose-built police station".
The town's former magistrates court is on the same site and when I was there yesterday there was also a police vehicle parked there for old time's sake.
