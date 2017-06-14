Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
The political significance of Grenfell Tower
The fire at Grenfell Tower is horrific. And there is little you can say beyond that after you have praised the emergency services.
But I have a feeling that this is a disaster that will have deep political implications.
It is not just that residents had repeatedly raised their concerns about safety and even been threatened with legal action by the council for their pains.
Because Grenfell Tower has forced us to face up to a London in which the poor live in dangerous accommodation close to luxurious buildings that the rich keep empty.
Our age needs its Dickens to shame us into action.
