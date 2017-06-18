Politics and class in Kensington

This is from a Liberal Democrat News column I wrote in November 1999, before most of my readers were born.
I had been down to Kensington and Chelsea to
Sent out canvassing, I found that few residents were in:
So instead I talked to a council workman who was sweeping up the leaves. He soon explained my difficulty: "They'll all be at their places in the country." He also pointed out a house that had just had a million pounds spent on it. It hadn't been bought for a million, you understand, just renovated.
"Mind you," he went on, "this is a funny area. You've got judges living here, and junkies down the road."
"Judges and junkies: I like that," I said, thinking I might steal the line for this column.
"Judges and junkies in juxtaposition," he replied, effortlessly topping it.
And he was right; it is a funny area. Politics in Kensington and Chelsea remains polarised on class lines to an extent you rarely see nowadays. Not a single council ward has changed hands here since 1982.
