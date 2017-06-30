Why did Open Britain bother supporting Liz Kendall?

Remember Jack Hickey, the Conservative candidate in Leicester West?
He was the Spartan turned snowflake who complained that Open Britain were trying to "skew the vote" by campaigning in that constituency on behalf of Labour's Liz Kendall.
And the Open Britain site does indeed boast:
In this snap General Election, we campaigned for 29 current MPs to be returned to Parliament as a strong voice to stand up to a hard and destructive Brexit.They must wonder if it was worth it.
Last night Liz Kendall followed Jeremy Corbyn's ordered and abstained on Chuka Umunna's amendment backing the continuance of Britain's membership of the single market.
Thanks to Alicia Butteriss on Twitter.
