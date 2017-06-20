Six of the Best 700

Vince Cable has announced that he is a candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Democrats.
"Let me right at the outset define what I mean by alienation. It is the cry of the men who feel themselves the victims of blind economic forces beyond their control. It is the frustration of ordinary people excluded from the processes of decision making. The feeling of despair and hopelessness that pervades people who feel with justification that they have no say in shaping or determining their own destinies." Richard Smith rediscovers a 1972 speech by Jimmy Reid.
Adrienne LaFrance explains why "at this chaotic moment in global politics, conspiracy theories seem to have seeped out from the edges of society and flooded into mainstream political discourse".
Research into the damage done by firearms is suppressed in the United States, reports David Hemenway.
Remember the retired naval office who fired off salutes in Mary Poppins? Laura Reynolds visits the real-life model for his house in Hampstead.
"Maybe cats will continue to defy domestication. They could carve out a place as one of the only animals to befriend humans without ever falling completely under our control." Annalee Newitz finds that a study of ancient and modern cat genomes has revealed an unusual history.
