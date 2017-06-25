Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Yeovil Pen Mill and Yeovil Town in 1956
As every schoolboy used to know, Yeovil has two stations: Pen Mill and Junction.
But there used to be a third: Yeovil Town. It was in the centre of the town, on a site not occupied by a supermarket.
This short clip shows trains at Pen Mill, Yeovil Town and on the line that ran between them.
There's much more of this sort of thing at Unseen Steam.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment