Sunday, June 25, 2017

Yeovil Pen Mill and Yeovil Town in 1956



As every schoolboy used to know, Yeovil has two stations: Pen Mill and Junction.

But there used to be a third: Yeovil Town. It was in the centre of the town, on a site not occupied by a supermarket.

This short clip shows trains at Pen Mill, Yeovil Town and on the line that ran between them.

There's much more of this sort of thing at Unseen Steam.
