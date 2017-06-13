Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Sir Frank Whittle remembered in Lutterworth
The jet engine was invented by Sir Frank Whittle in the years before the Second World War.
Much of the development work took place at the Ladywood foundry in Lutterworth.
Whittle is remembered by a sculpture of a jet on a roundabout just outside the town and by this more modest memorial in its centre.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment