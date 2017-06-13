Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sir Frank Whittle remembered in Lutterworth


The jet engine was invented by Sir Frank Whittle in the years before the Second World War.

Much of the development work took place at the Ladywood foundry in Lutterworth.

Whittle is remembered by a sculpture of a jet on a roundabout just outside the town and by this more modest memorial in its centre.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)