Plans for the restoration of Newark Castle

Newark Castle stands beside the Trent, close to the centre of the town.
Newark & Sherwood District Council is full of plans for it:
The project aims to restore the Gatehouse area of the Castle (where King John died 800 years ago) by the addition of a roof, floors and windows. This will both protect the structure from future degradation and open up a series of new rooms which will allow for additional interpretation and exhibitions. In addition a new entrance into the gatehouse via the Castle’s North West tower will allow for a separate, paying attraction to be developed which will greatly assist with the sustainability of the site. ,,.
The project will house a key educational resource featuring King John, Norman crime and punishment, the outlaw sub-culture that surrounded the mythical Nottinghamshire hero Robin Hood and the castle’s pivotal role in Newark’s Civil War history.At present the Castle grounds are occupied by a small park.
