Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Theresa May and John Bodkin Adams
Though he was acquitted of murder at the Old Bailey, there seems little doubt that Eastbourne's Dr John Bodkin Adams was a serial killer along the lines of Harold Shipman.
The town's rich widows had a habit of changing their wills in his favour and then expiring shortly afterwards.
As well as having a general practice, Bodkin Adams worked at All Saints Hospital.
And who was chaplain of All Saints Hospital, Eastbourne, at the time of Bodkin Adams' arrest in 1956?
The Revd Hubert Brasier, better known today as the father of Theresa May. In fact our current prime minister was born in the town two months before that arrest.
I have seen articles on disreputable sites that draw all sorts of insinuations about this. I offer it here simply as a fascinating piece of trivia.
