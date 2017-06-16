Jo Swinson needs to calm her "allies" down

Last night this story appeared on the Daily Telegraph
website:
Vince Cable is too old to be Liberal Democrat leader, allies of frontrunner Jo Swinson have claimed, as they insisted the party must not go “from the dad to the grandad” when Tim Farron is replaced.
Senior party sources view Ms Swinson, who is yet to announce that she will run, as the overwhelming favourite to take over from Mr Farron, with supporters of the current leader expected to “swing behind” the newly elected MP for East Dunbartonshire.
Jo needs to calm her "allies" down and quickly.
