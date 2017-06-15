Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, June 15, 2017
John Wycliffe's church in Lutterworth
This Doom painting over the chancel arch is the most impressive thing to be seen in St Mary's, Lutterworth, today.
The church is famous for its connection with John Wycliffe ("the morning star of the Reformation"), who was the first man to translate the gospels into English.
As well as a monument to him, you can see an arch through which he must have been carried, a pulpit which may contain wood from the one from which he preached and what may be a fragment of his cape.
I looked round St Mary's on Saturday. I was lucky in that it was open only because a visiting party from Cambridge was expected but had been delayed. Very Barbara Pym.
When they arrived they turned out to be studious Japanese.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment