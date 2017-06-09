Friday, June 09, 2017

Giles Watling gets to Westminster 53 years after fighting his first election



Last night Giles Watling gained Clacton for the Conservatives - it was the seat that Douglas Carswell won for Ukip at the last election.

If you were with this blog during its fixation with the 1960s police series Gideon's Way last year, you may remember that Watling, who played one of the title character's children, fought a school election back in 1964.

Play the video above and you will see the snippet of this episode in which he appears.
