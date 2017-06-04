Sunday, June 04, 2017

Dreadzone: A Canterbury Tale



It's a day for something peaceful. A Canterbury Tale can be found on Dreadzone's second album Second Light.

It samples Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, and the line of dialogue at the end is spoken by Sheila Sim from the film A Canterbury Tale.
