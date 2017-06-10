Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Lauren Laverne talks to the Zombies
Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone were on Lauren Laverne's BBC Radio 6 Music show the other day to talk about the recording of their classic album Odessey and Oracle 50 years ago.
This is an extract from the full interview - it starts at 2:12:55
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 6:20 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment