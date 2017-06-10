Saturday, June 10, 2017

Lauren Laverne talks to the Zombies



Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone were on Lauren Laverne's BBC Radio 6 Music show the other day to talk about the recording of their classic album Odessey and Oracle 50 years ago.

This is an extract from the full interview - it starts at 2:12:55
