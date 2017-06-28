Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Celebrate the centenary of Mary Webb's novel Gone to Earth
Each year the Shropshire villages of Stiperstones and Snailbeach hold their Beach Party.
As 2017 sees the centenary of Mary Webb's novel Gone to Earth, which is set in this part of the county, the event includes a screening of the film that Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made from it.
There will also be a chance to visit Lordshill Baptist Chapel, which features in both the book and the film.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment