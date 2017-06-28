Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Celebrate the centenary of Mary Webb's novel Gone to Earth


Each year the Shropshire villages of Stiperstones and Snailbeach hold their Beach Party.

As 2017 sees the centenary of Mary Webb's novel Gone to Earth, which is set in this part of the county, the event includes a screening of the film that Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made from it.

There will also be a chance to visit Lordshill Baptist Chapel, which features in both the book and the film.
