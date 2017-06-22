Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, June 22, 2017
The woods at Delapre Abbey
When I set off to photograph Northampton's Eleanor Cross I imagined a hot uphill walk beside the London Road.
But that road turned out to be fringed by woodland, so I could make my way along shaded paths.
These woods are part of the Delapre Abbey estate and this part of it became somewhat degraded after the second world war. A notice explains that they are being restored to how they would have been in the late 1930s.
The abbey itself is still undergoing restoration work, but - importantly - the cafe was open on Saturday.
