Thursday, June 22, 2017

The woods at Delapre Abbey


When I set off to photograph Northampton's Eleanor Cross I imagined a hot uphill walk beside the London Road.

But that road turned out to be fringed by woodland, so I could make my way along shaded paths.

These woods are part of the Delapre Abbey estate and this part of it became somewhat degraded after the second world war. A notice explains that they are being restored to how they would have been in the late 1930s.

The abbey itself is still undergoing restoration work, but - importantly - the cafe was open on Saturday.






