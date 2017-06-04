Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, June 04, 2017
Suspending election campaigns may encourage future atrocities
I suppose they are afraid of what the press will say if they don't, but it does suggest that we British do not value our democracy as highly as we claim.
And such suspensions can only help the existing prime minister. Theresa May's statement this morning contained more policy proposals than any speech she has made as part of the election campaign.
I also fear that the parties are making killings more likely in future election campaigns.
And not just from Isis. However wrongly, others will imagine terrorism will make them famous too.
Every angry man with a grievance has now seen the power of taking human lives. The news swamps the media and politicians will step aside to give you more publicity.
In the words of the popular mug, we should 'Keep Calm and Carry On'.
