Six of the Best 702

Richard Holden on Conservative Home has some analysis we should all read.
David Runciman looks at this month's general election: "The Labour Party managed to park Brexit as an issue by acknowledging it as a fact while hinting that anything was still possible. This allowed the party to focus on other issues, above all on the growing public dissatisfaction with austerity, and to draw attention to the contrasting personalities of the two leaders."
Jerry Hayes puts the boot into the Conservative Party.
"Any good modern therapist working with children ... knows that discipline, limits and unconditional love, not medication, are what children really need, not drugs." Redmond O'Hanlon contrasts French and American approaches to ADHD.
Peter Wrigley on The Archers and the taxation of land.
A lonely grave in Lydd leads Flickering Lamps to speculate on a connection with the family of the last Tsar of Russia.
No comments:
Post a Comment