Private Eye casts little fresh light on the martyrdom of Tim Farron

So I have been waiting for the new Private Eye to go on sale - outside London, that happens on the Wednesday.
But its article on Tim's defenestration does not tell us much more than we knew already - see this article from the time by Caron Lindsay, for instance.
It repeats the stories about Brian Paddick's resignation and the tweets from Liz Barker and Anthony Lester, then continues:
Later that afternoon a delegation peers - with Lord Pantsdown (sic) and Lord Newby, the Lib Dem leader in the Lords, reportedly among them - went to see Farron. Various versions of the meeting exist, with some sources insisting that "exceptional pressure" was placed on Farron. ...
What was the sensational leverage the peers put on Farron to force his departure? No one would answer Lord Gnome's queries, and the Lib Dem press office insisted the whole story of the peers' visit was "just not true" - though a significant number of well-placed sources in the party beg to differ.
No comments:
Post a Comment