Saturday, June 24, 2017

In which I have lunch in a Buddhist cafe in Kelmarsh


"I shall go back to the Buddhist cafe one day when it is open," I wrote four years ago.

Today I did just that, and very good it was too. There were more people there when I arrived than these photos make it seem.

You can find the World Peace Cafe just off the main road in Kelmarsh. It is run by the Nagarjuna Kadampa Meditation Centre.

It will be closed next weekend, but there is a fete on the Saturday.




