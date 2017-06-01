Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, June 01, 2017
Bobby Henrey interviewed in May 2016
There are few veterans of 1940s cinema left, so here is an interview with Robert Henrey.
As Bobby Henrey he was the child star of Carol Reed's 1948 film The Fallen Idol.
He is interviewed by Leonard Lopate for WYNC, the New York public radio station.
