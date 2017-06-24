Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Leicestershire's PCC features in Trivial Fact of the Day
Thanks to The Police Gazette on Twitter for pointing this out.
Willie Bach, police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire and Rutland and former member of Harborough District Council,* is a great nephew of Emmeline Pankhurst,
* After my time. Most of the people I was on the council with have died and had roads named after them.
