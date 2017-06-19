Hay Meadow Festival at The Bog, Shropshire, on 24 June

This sounds fun in a gentle sort of way:
A fun filled family day to celebrate wildflower meadows and their wealth of wildlife. FREE ENTRY, everyone welcome!
We have a packed programme of activities planned. These include guided meadow walks, family bug hunts, and the launch of the new Stiperstones Butterfly Trail.
Try your hand at scything, or show off your scything skills in the competition arena, along with hay bale lobbing and hayrick building. Alternatively, head for the arts & crafts tent where you’ll find lots of hay to play and create with.Full details on the Stiperstones & Cordon Hill Country Landscape Partnership Scheme site.
No comments:
Post a Comment