Sunday, October 01, 2017
Dobie Gray: Drift Away
Last week I chose Dobie Gray's The In Crowd. This, from 1973, was his other great hit.
There were only eight years between the two records, but so much has changed - not least the way Gray styles himself.
No doubt it is partly because I have grown older, but it does seem to me that youth culture moved at an unprecedented (and unrepeated) pace in the 1960s.
