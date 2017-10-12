Thursday, October 12, 2017

The River Severn through Shrewsbury



Much of the Severn through Shrewsbury is surprisingly rural. Meanwhile, the large institutional building of Shrewsbury School looks like the former foundling hospital and workhouse that it is.

Me? I finished Peter Parker's Housman Country in a pub by the river and then caught the train home.





