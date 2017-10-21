Stephen Reicher on the psychology of authoritarian populism

This an audio recording of Professor Stephen Reicher's lecture on the psychology of authoritarian populism that I attended last month.
As I blogged when I got home that evening:
Professor Reicher's argument that if we are to understand the appeal of Donald Trump (and of other authoritarian populists) we have to get away from the idea that the people who voted for him are merely wicked or stupid.It is worth taking the time to listen to it. His arguments are obviously relevant to winning the debate on Brexit.
