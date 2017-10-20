Lauren and Giles Cheatle

The things you discover when you Google obscure county cricketers from the 1970s:
In many ways, Lauren Cheatle’s life is like that of a typical Australian teenager: school, study, exams, friendships.
Except Cheatle’s life during the six months since she burst onto the international cricket scene in late January has been anything but typical.
The 17-year-old has logged plenty of frequent flyer points since that first Twenty20 at the MCG in late January, with the left-arm quick travelling to New Zealand and India with the Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars and attending a training camp with the Sydney Thunder in Dubai.Lauren Cheatle is the daughter of the former Sussex and Surrey left-arm spinner Giles Cheatle.
