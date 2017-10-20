Friday, October 20, 2017

Lauren and Giles Cheatle

Embed from Getty Images

The things you discover when you Google obscure county cricketers from the 1970s:
In many ways, Lauren Cheatle’s life is like that of a typical Australian teenager: school, study, exams, friendships. 
Except Cheatle’s life during the six months since she burst onto the international cricket scene in late January has been anything but typical. 
The 17-year-old has logged plenty of frequent flyer points since that first Twenty20 at the MCG in late January, with the left-arm quick travelling to New Zealand and India with the Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars and attending a training camp with the Sydney Thunder in Dubai.
Lauren Cheatle is the daughter of the former Sussex and Surrey left-arm spinner Giles Cheatle.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)