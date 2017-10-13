Philip Hammond should remember who his real enemy is

It may have been a slip of the tongue or it may have been an attempt to placate the headbangers who now dictate Conservative policy.
Either way, calling European negotiators "the enemy" has made the claim that Hammond is the sole grown up in a cabinet of muppets and vegetables less convincing.
And he should remember who his real enemy is.
One of my favourite pieces of political wisdom goes something like this:
A keen new Conservative MP was sitting in the house, staring intently at the Labour benches.
"What're you doin', young Tompkins?" asked an old buffer, sitting down next to him.
"Staring at the enemy, sir."
"No, that's the opposition. The enemy is on this side."
No comments:
Post a Comment