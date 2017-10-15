Trivial Fact of the Day with Winston Churchill

One of the great tweets from James there.When Peter Tapsell retired, the 2015 Parliament was the first since 1852 to contain no MPs who served alongside Churchill (William Beech was an MP from 1857-1901).— James Tickner (@jemtickner) October 15, 2017
Sir Peter Tapsell (who is still with us) was Conservative MP for Nottingham West between 1959 and 1964, and for Horncastle (1966-83), East Lindsey (1983-97) and Louth and Horncastle (1997-2015). He was Father of the House between 2010 and 2015.
William Wither Beach was also a Conservative. He sat for North Hampshire between 1857 and 1885, and for Andover between 1885 and 1901.
He too was Father of the House, dying while holding that title when he was run over by a cab.
