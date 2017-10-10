Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Happy Birthday Nicholas Parsons
Happy Birthday to Nicholas Parsons who was 94 today.
One lesser known role on his c.v. is in the Spencer Davis Group's 1966 film The Ghost Goes Gear, where he plays the band's manager.
According to Parsons' memoirs, the weather in which they had to film was so bad that he assumed the project had been scrapped. He was surprised there was a film to release.
What made the cinema was basically a collection of largely undistinguished musical performances, apart from those by the Spencer Davis Group themselves.
But this clip from the start of the film gives a hint that, with better weather, it might have been possible to produce something better.
