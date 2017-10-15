Six of the Best 734

Will Dyer was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Bethnal Green and Bow at this year's general election.
One of the last interviews the philosopher Richard Rorty gave was to Robert Harrison for the Los Angeles Review of Books.
Talking of philosophy, Peter Worley believes it should be at the centre of education: "So, what is a suitably philosophical spirit and how can it be taught? I would suggest that it is not merely responding to a problem or question but doing so reflectively and using reason to progress."
"Everybody now spoke as though at last, after decades of shock therapy, debilitating or addicting drug treatment and a stigma that psychoanalysis had done little to dispel, the late twentieth century had simply discovered a cure for depression." Brian Dillon remembers the central place Prozac briefly held in our culture.
"We Are the Martians is everything we hoped it would be and possibly even more." Folk Horror Revival reviews a tribute to Nigel Kneale.
Rob Baker on Ted Lewis, his Brit Noir novel Jack’s Return Home and the film Get Carter.
