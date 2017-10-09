Monday, October 09, 2017

London: We Live by the River (1955)



This film was made by the BBC in 1955 as part of a series called Cities of Europe.

Two boys are mute witnesses to a long day in London taking in the sites, some of which are now lost to us.

The Pool of London and bombsites. Fleet Street and Westminster Abbey. Piccadilly Circus and Theatreland.

If you enjoy this you may also like All That Mighty Heart, which shows London a few years later.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)