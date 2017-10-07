Six of the Best 731

Mark Pack. It also shows an extraordinary lack of gratitude to the Liberal Democrat activists who put him where he once was.
Joris Luyendijk lived in the UK for six years. He left feeling disappointed, hurt and immensely worried.
"The Strange Death of Liberal England is now alive and real in a way that it simply was not 37 years ago." David Nash revisits George Dangerfield's book on Edwardian England.
Sameer Rahim interviews Armando Iannucci, who says: "People keep telling me, why don’t you do a Brexit Thick of It, but I think it would make me have a heart attack. The absurdity of what’s going on now is real, that’s why it’s frightening rather than funny."
Boys rejected by football academies can face a difficult time, says David Conn.
Never drink in a pub with a flat roof? Jessica Boak and Ray Bailey on council estate pubs.
