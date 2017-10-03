Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Nick Clegg's lecture on William Gladstone
In a lecture given at Gladstone's Library, Hawarden, yesterday, the former Liberal Democrat leader and deputy prime minister Nick Clegg considers Gladstonian Liberalism.
He asks whether the central tenets of William Gladstone's politics should be confined to history or used as a model for the future.
Read more about Gladstone's Library.
