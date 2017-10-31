The evidence in the Rochdale child abuse inquiry is online

Embed from Getty Images
One of the 13 individual strands that form the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse concerns Cambridge House, Knowl View and Rochdale.
These are matters in which the former Liberal and Liberal Democrat MP Cyril Smith is implicated.
The Rochdale strand finished hearing evidence last week and you can find transcripts of all the evidence on the inquiry website.
For a good summary of the evidence, see the article by Daniel De Simone and Jonathan Ali on BBC News.
No comments:
Post a Comment