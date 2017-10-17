Tuesday, October 17, 2017

St Pancras in the 1960s



Some precious footage of this great London station.

Though passengers for the East Midlands are no longer its first concern, the restoration of St Pancras seems like a miracle to those of us who knew it 20, 30 or 40 years ago.
